Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.87 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.82). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 1,754,615 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Trading Down 3.3 %

About Hochschild Mining

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 218.74 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,410.00, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08.

(Get Free Report)

We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.

We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.