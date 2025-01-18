Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.87 ($2.43) and traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.82). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 1,754,615 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HOC shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.43) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 310 ($3.77) to GBX 320 ($3.89) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.68) to GBX 310 ($3.77) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hochschild Mining
Hochschild Mining Trading Down 3.3 %
About Hochschild Mining
We are a leading underground precious metals producer focusing on high grade silver and gold deposits, with over 50 years’ operating experience in the Americas.
We currently operate three underground mines, two located in southern Peru and one in southern Argentina. All of our underground operations are epithermal vein mines and the principal mining method used is cut and fill.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Hochschild Mining
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.