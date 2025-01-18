Holland Advisory Services Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Holland Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Holland Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Silver Lake Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,291,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 316.2% in the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 8,079 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $347,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.36.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

