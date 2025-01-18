Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF) Short Interest Update

Home Consortium (OTCMKTS:HMCLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 996,900 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the December 15th total of 751,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Home Consortium stock opened at C$5.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.71. Home Consortium has a fifty-two week low of C$4.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.18.

