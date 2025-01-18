Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. FTAI Aviation makes up approximately 1.0% of Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTAI Aviation by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,202,000 after acquiring an additional 61,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,325,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $308,999,000 after purchasing an additional 38,279 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 87.1% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,660,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $220,618,000 after purchasing an additional 773,017 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in FTAI Aviation by 18.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,154,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,474,000 after purchasing an additional 182,252 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in FTAI Aviation by 10.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,048,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,359,000 after buying an additional 95,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Aviation Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of FTAI stock opened at $112.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.28. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $48.63 and a 12-month high of $181.64. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,123.69 and a beta of 2.09.

FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement

FTAI Aviation ( NYSE:FTAI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $465.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.45 million. FTAI Aviation had a return on equity of 206.25% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FTAI Aviation Ltd. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. FTAI Aviation’s payout ratio is presently -1,199.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FTAI shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on FTAI Aviation from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of FTAI Aviation from $150.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of FTAI Aviation from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FTAI Aviation from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.33.

FTAI Aviation Company Profile

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

