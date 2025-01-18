Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $243,000 Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 84.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 104.0% in the third quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $174.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.57 and its 200-day moving average is $171.36. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $146.67 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

