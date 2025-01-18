Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $304,000 Stock Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 289,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth about $800,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 725,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,699,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 2nd quarter valued at about $611,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Royal Caribbean Cruises alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 139,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.89, for a total transaction of $33,150,685.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,167,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,321,868,240.23. This trade represents a 0.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.02, for a total transaction of $5,250,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 204,521 shares in the company, valued at $42,953,500.42. This trade represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 404,332 shares of company stock worth $94,299,521. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $253.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $204.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $245.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE RCL opened at $241.79 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $237.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.08. The firm has a market cap of $65.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.59. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.10 and a 1 year high of $258.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.21% and a return on equity of 52.92%. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 11.65 EPS for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

(Free Report)

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Caribbean Cruises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.