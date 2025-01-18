Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Has $364,000 Stock Holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY)

Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 15,381.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC owned approximately 0.13% of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the second quarter valued at $508,000. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,013,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 114,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Private Client Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Private Client Services LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 36.6% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter.

NFTY stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $261.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $53.37 and a twelve month high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.53.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.7608 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

