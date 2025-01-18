Howard Financial Services LTD. Acquires 486 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 7,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. now owns 5,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,580,255.16. This trade represents a 34.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 8,054 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total value of $406,646.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,576,322.50. This represents a 5.82 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,642,189 shares of company stock valued at $1,444,232,453. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $16.03 and a one year high of $84.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.49 and a 200-day moving average of $47.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.49 billion, a PE ratio of 358.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 2.82.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

