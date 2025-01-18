Howard Financial Services LTD. Buys 63,400 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,400 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Syntax Research Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7,346.7% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 134.1% during the third quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5,125.0% during the third quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHF opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.89 and a 12-month high of $20.82.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

