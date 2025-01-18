Howard Financial Services LTD. Has $699,000 Stock Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAVA. FMR LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,621,000 after buying an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,210,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,820,000 after acquiring an additional 321,800 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,358,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,219,000 after acquiring an additional 19,493 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,267,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,959,000 after purchasing an additional 316,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CAVA Group by 121.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,222,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after purchasing an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CAVA Group

In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $185,894.61. The trade was a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald M. Shaich sold 622,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.40, for a total value of $93,008,820.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,265.80. This represents a 99.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 652,549 shares of company stock valued at $97,242,271. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $118.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a PE ratio of 256.98 and a beta of 3.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.39. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.51 and a 52 week high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.05 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $122.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.13.

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

