Howard Financial Services LTD. Invests $309,000 in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYFI. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,664,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 539,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,410,000 after buying an additional 166,632 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,291,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,250,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 146,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after acquiring an additional 41,745 shares during the period.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $36.06.

