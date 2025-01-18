Howard Financial Services LTD. Sells 636 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.06% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $35,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 146.7% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $180.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.95. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1-year low of $153.16 and a 1-year high of $188.16. The stock has a market cap of $60.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

