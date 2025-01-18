Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.7% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 49,900.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,049. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.69. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $53.18 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

