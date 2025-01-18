Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Sells 31 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Bull Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1,880.0% in the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $434.72. 2,769,443 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,671,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $435.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $371.36 and a 1-year high of $451.55.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.1624 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 17th.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

