Hudson’s Bay (OTCMKTS:HBAYF) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hudson’s Bay Co (OTCMKTS:HBAYF – Get Free Report) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and traded as high as $8.24. Hudson’s Bay shares last traded at $8.19, with a volume of 2,900 shares.
Hudson’s Bay Trading Down 0.2 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19.
About Hudson’s Bay
Hudson's Bay Company owns and operates department stores in Canada and the United States. Its stores offers fashion apparels, accessories, cosmetics, and home products. The company operates its stores under the Hudson's Bay, Lord & Taylor, Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks OFF 5TH, Find @ Lord & Taylor, Home Outfitters, Galeria Kaufhof, Galeria INNO, and Sportarena names.
