HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 60,497 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 86,743 shares.The stock last traded at $13.30 and had previously closed at $13.85.

Separately, StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a 200 day moving average of $17.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCM. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in HUTCHMED by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in HUTCHMED by 63.7% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in HUTCHMED by 8.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. 8.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceuticals and health-oriented consumer products. It operates through the Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The Oncology/Immunology segment includes the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

