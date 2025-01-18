IFS Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

IFS Advisors LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 41.7% of IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. IFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $53,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,910,868,000 after purchasing an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,069,951,000 after buying an additional 2,187,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 6,013,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,590,000 after buying an additional 2,129,220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $600.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $598.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $575.56. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $474.68 and a 52 week high of $612.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

