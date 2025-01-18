IG Design Group (LON:IGR) Trading Down 58.2% – Time to Sell?

IG Design Group plc (LON:IGR – Get Free Report) shares fell 58.2% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 56.67 ($0.69) and last traded at GBX 59.60 ($0.73). 9,236,741 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 876% from the average session volume of 946,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 142.50 ($1.73).
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of IG Design Group from GBX 325 ($3.95) to GBX 270 ($3.29) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th.
IG Design Group plc, the largest consumer gift packaging business in the world, is a designer, innovator and manufacturer of products that help people celebrate life’s special occasions. Design Group works with more than 11,000 customers in over 80 countries throughout the UK, Europe, Australia and the USA.
Its products are found in over 210,000 retail outlets, including several of the world’s biggest retailers, for example Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Lidl and Aldi.
