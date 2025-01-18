Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Immatics Trading Up 10.5 %
Shares of Immatics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.
About Immatics
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Immatics
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Immatics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immatics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.