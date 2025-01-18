Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTXW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the December 15th total of 16,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Immatics Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of Immatics stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. Immatics has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average of $1.62.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

