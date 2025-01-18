Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY) Short Interest Update

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,900 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the December 15th total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of IDCBY stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.67. The company had a trading volume of 47,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,866. Industrial and Commercial Bank of China has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $13.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.87.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (OTCMKTS:IDCBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.53 billion for the quarter.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Cuts Dividend

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a $0.3018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. The Corporate Banking segment offers financial products and services to corporations, government agencies, and financial institutions.

