Information Services (OTCMKTS:IRMTF) Shares Up 2% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Information Services Co. (OTCMKTS:IRMTF – Get Free Report) were up 2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.27.

Information Services Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.85.

About Information Services

Information Services Corporation provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land survey services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

