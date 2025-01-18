Infosys’ (INFY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Guggenheim

Guggenheim reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports.

INFY has been the topic of several other research reports. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Investec lowered Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.22.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Infosys

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $21.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.15. Infosys has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $87.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.00.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.43% and a net margin of 17.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.2126 per share. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. Infosys’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Infosys

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 35.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,540,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,676,000 after buying an additional 402,275 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Infosys by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,040,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,481,000 after acquiring an additional 715,812 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 24.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 37.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,826,000 after purchasing an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. 16.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.