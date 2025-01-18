InnovAge (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.39 and traded as low as $3.52. InnovAge shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 72,911 shares trading hands.

InnovAge Trading Down 2.5 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $483.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.37.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

