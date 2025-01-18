Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC) Short Interest Update

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,600 shares, a growth of 29.7% from the December 15th total of 52,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 98,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Innovative Solutions and Support Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ ISSC traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.29. The company had a trading volume of 283,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,393. Innovative Solutions and Support has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.11 and its 200 day moving average is $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $180.49 million, a PE ratio of 25.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Innovative Solutions and Support (NASDAQ:ISSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innovative Solutions and Support had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 18.32%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Innovative Solutions and Support from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 5th.
Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.
