Insider Buying: EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) insider Nick Watkins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,900 ($15,695.34).
EJF Investments Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of EJFI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market cap of £78.58 million, a PE ratio of 988.45 and a beta of -0.03. EJF Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.09.
EJF Investments Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,461.54%.
EJF Investments Company Profile
EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EJF Investments
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for EJF Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EJF Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.