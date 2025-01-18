Insider Buying: EJF Investments (LON:EJFI) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

EJF Investments (LON:EJFI – Get Free Report) insider Nick Watkins acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 129 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £12,900 ($15,695.34).

EJF Investments Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of EJFI opened at GBX 128.50 ($1.56) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01. The stock has a market cap of £78.58 million, a PE ratio of 988.45 and a beta of -0.03. EJF Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 91 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 129 ($1.57). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 118.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 109.09.

EJF Investments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.68 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a yield of 2.34%. EJF Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,461.54%.

EJF Investments Company Profile

EJF Investments Limited is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in financial services sector with a focus in structured debt and equity, loans, bonds, preference shares, convertible notes and private equity. It considers investments domiciled in the United States, the United Kingdom and Europe.

