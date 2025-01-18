Insider Selling: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) CAO Sells $550,702.88 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.32, for a total value of $550,702.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,029.04. The trade was a 13.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,368 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $262,040.40.

On Monday, December 16th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,834 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.55, for a total value of $559,856.70.

On Monday, December 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total transaction of $232,950.47.

On Friday, November 1st, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.42, for a total transaction of $234,331.14.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $197.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.55 and a 12-month high of $202.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.84.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Citizens Jmp downgraded Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. increased its position in Alphabet by 87.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

