Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$3,643,380.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Mark Allen Stainthorpe sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.98, for a total value of C$3,643,380.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Up 1.5 %

TSE CNQ opened at C$45.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.80 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.64. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of C$40.02 and a 52 week high of C$56.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TD Securities set a C$58.00 price objective on Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Desjardins raised Canadian Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$71.88.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

