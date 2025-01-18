Insider Selling: Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ) Senior Officer Sells C$82,800.00 in Stock

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (TSE:CJ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kenneth Cory Lee Younger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$82,800.00.

CJ stock opened at C$6.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.50 and its 200 day moving average price is C$6.60. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.00, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.73. Cardinal Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.98 and a 1 year high of C$7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.96%. Cardinal Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.63%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cardinal Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC cut their price target on Cardinal Energy from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

