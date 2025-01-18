Insider Selling: J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) CEO Sells $131,650.00 in Stock

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) CEO Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.33, for a total transaction of $131,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,205 shares in the company, valued at $3,744,257.65. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Claire Spofford also recently made the following trade(s):

Get J.Jill alerts:

On Wednesday, January 15th, Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $132,850.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Claire Spofford sold 5,000 shares of J.Jill stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $134,900.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Claire Spofford sold 6,601 shares of J.Jill stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $189,778.75.

J.Jill Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of J.Jill stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.96. J.Jill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.60 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.69.

J.Jill Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. J.Jill’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.89%.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of J.Jill in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.Jill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Get Our Latest Analysis on J.Jill

Institutional Trading of J.Jill

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of J.Jill in the second quarter worth $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.Jill by 196.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in J.Jill by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in J.Jill during the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.Jill by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. 40.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About J.Jill

(Get Free Report)

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J.Jill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.Jill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.