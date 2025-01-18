Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $707,808.40 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $707,808.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,086,338.80. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.

PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PNRG stock opened at $213.37 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $243.49. The company has a market cap of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources

About PrimeEnergy Resources

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of PrimeEnergy Resources by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,196 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in PrimeEnergy Resources by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in PrimeEnergy Resources by 41.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,838 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter.

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.

