Insider Selling: PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Major Shareholder Sells $707,808.40 in Stock

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG – Get Free Report) major shareholder Rothschild Robert De sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.40, for a total value of $707,808.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,086,338.80. This trade represents a 1.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Rothschild Robert De also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 15th, Rothschild Robert De sold 2,311 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $496,934.33.
PrimeEnergy Resources Stock Performance
Shares of PNRG stock opened at $213.37 on Friday. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a one year low of $92.40 and a one year high of $243.49. The company has a market cap of $367.00 million, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.66 and a 200-day moving average of $158.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PrimeEnergy Resources
About PrimeEnergy Resources
PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company owns leasehold, mineral, and royalty interests in producing and non-producing oil and gas properties; and operates approximately 534 active wells and owns non-operating interests and royalties in 952 additional wells.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PrimeEnergy Resources
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PrimeEnergy Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.