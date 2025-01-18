Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Director Sells $1,917,057.96 in Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 29,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $1,917,057.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,954,309.54. This trade represents a 39.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Nicholas Dominic Cortezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.99, for a total value of $2,309,650.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 91 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $5,915.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total transaction of $2,280,950.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $2,358,650.00.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN stock opened at $66.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.21 and a 12 month high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty Dividend Announcement

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41. The business had revenue of $604.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $602.04 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its stake in shares of Ryan Specialty by 26.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ryan Specialty from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Ryan Specialty from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryan Specialty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.40.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

