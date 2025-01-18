Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Sells $68,943.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

UONE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Urban One stock. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Urban One, Inc. ( NASDAQ:UONE Free Report ) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,764 shares during the period. Atlas Merchant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Urban One worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

