Insider Selling: Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) CEO Sells $68,943.00 in Stock

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) CEO David M. Kantor sold 70,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $68,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,899.78. This trade represents a 89.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
UONE stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.73. Urban One, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.23 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.04.
Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. Urban One had a positive return on equity of 17.29% and a negative net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $110.39 million during the quarter.
Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.
