Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Financial grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 19,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 7,792 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.39. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1 year low of $99.37 and a 1 year high of $127.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

