Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.40 and last traded at $19.54. 12,605,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 52,502,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Intel from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.69 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a P/E/G ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.38.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,178,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intel by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,510,098 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,162,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,553 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,827,123 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $113,244,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its stake in Intel by 211.6% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,898 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 12,635,400 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $296,426,000 after acquiring an additional 31,800 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

