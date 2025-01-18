InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$9.90 and last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 19294 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bankshares raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$14.61.

Get InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IIP.UN

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -497.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0331 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,900.00%.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.