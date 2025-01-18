InTrack Investment Management Inc Lowers Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc trimmed its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 60.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 26.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $212.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.53. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.46 and a 1-year high of $221.92.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3103 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

