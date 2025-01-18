Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF (BATS:ICLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, January 17th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of 0.1169 per share on Friday, January 24th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Stock Performance
Shares of ICLO traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.70. 105,512 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.67.
Invesco AAA CLO Floating Rate Note ETF Company Profile
