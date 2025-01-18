Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Position Reduced by Gill Capital Partners LLC

Gill Capital Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,828 shares during the quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,667,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after purchasing an additional 74,483 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,775,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,654,000 after buying an additional 526,790 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.3% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,740,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after buying an additional 269,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,519,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,380,000 after buying an additional 23,414 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0697 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

