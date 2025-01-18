Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) is Gill Capital Partners LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 480,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,954 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 3.5% of Gill Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gill Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 1.34% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,660,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,826,000 after buying an additional 355,160 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $822,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaye Capital Management acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $261,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCW opened at $20.09 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.086 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

