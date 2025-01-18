Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Get Free Report) rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.70 and last traded at $16.69. Approximately 214,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 139% from the average daily volume of 89,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.67.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.13.

Institutional Trading of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund stock. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (NYSEARCA:UDN – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.61% of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bearish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Fund (the Master Fund), which is a separate series of DB US Dollar Index Bearish Master Trust (the Master Trust).

