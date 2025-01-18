Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a growth of 26.9% from the December 15th total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 334,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 32,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 11,438 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 801.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 12,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 10,942 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000.
Shares of KBWY stock remained flat at $17.77 during trading hours on Friday. 77,964 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,669. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.66. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.25.
The Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of small- and mid-cap equity REITs. KBWY was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.
