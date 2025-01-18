Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Position Reduced by Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up approximately 4.1% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $6,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 60.0% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 1.7 %

QQQ opened at $521.74 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 12 month low of $409.16 and a 12 month high of $539.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $515.79 and a 200 day moving average of $491.80.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

