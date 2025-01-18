Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 2,305.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,122,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,075 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 948,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,314,000 after purchasing an additional 476,567 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 752,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,168,000 after purchasing an additional 362,451 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,960,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,809,000 after purchasing an additional 356,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 352,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,126,000 after purchasing an additional 194,714 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF stock opened at $102.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $87.85 and a 12 month high of $110.61.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.