Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Acquired by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

XSVM opened at $55.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $782.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $50.43 and a 1 year high of $61.40.

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

