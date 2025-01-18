Investors Buy Large Volume of ImmunityBio Call Options (NASDAQ:IBRX)

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 8,015 call options on the company. This is an increase of 36% compared to the typical volume of 5,894 call options.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBRX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ImmunityBio in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ImmunityBio during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of ImmunityBio stock opened at $2.94 on Friday. ImmunityBio has a 1-year low of $2.28 and a 1-year high of $10.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average of $4.23.
ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.
