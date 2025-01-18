iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Position Cut by Empirical Asset Management LLC

Empirical Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 927 shares during the quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

IBB stock opened at $132.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $136.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.77. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.60 and a fifty-two week high of $150.57.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.0624 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

