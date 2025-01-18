iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC

Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 776.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. CA now owns 17,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of AGG opened at $96.92 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $94.85 and a 1-year high of $102.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.89.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

