iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP) Trading 0% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:HEWP – Get Free Report) rose 0% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.50. Approximately 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.50.
iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Spain ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.
