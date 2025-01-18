iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (BATS:HYDB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $47.16 and last traded at $47.31, with a volume of 162202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.91.
iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SWAN Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 336.2% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
