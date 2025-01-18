iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $109.12 and last traded at $109.10, with a volume of 90481 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $108.14.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Get iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.